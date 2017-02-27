BRIEF-New York Times Co - Chairman Arthur Sulzberger's 2016 total compensation was $5.1 mln
* New York Times Co - chairman Arthur Sulzberger jr's 2016 total compensation was $5.1 million versus $5.9 million in 2015 - sec filing
Feb 27 Star Media Group Bhd:
* Qtrly revenue 260.4 million rgt versus 280.8 million rgt; qtrly net profit 39.4 million rgt versus 49.5 million rgt
* An interim dividend of 9.0 sen per ordinary share, single tier in respect of the FY ending 31 december 2016. Source text: [bit.ly/2lMEeAu] Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 7 WikiLeaks said on Tuesday it had obtained a top-secret trove of hacking tools used by the CIA to break into phones, communication apps and other electronic devices, and released documents related to those programs.
* Announces it has reached agreement on acquisition of tagetik