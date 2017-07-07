BRIEF-China Gezhouba's H1 contract sales up 16.1 pct, signs agreement on construction project
* Says H1 contract sales totalled 125.9 billion yuan ($18.52 billion), up 16.1 percent y/y
July 7Star Mica Co Ltd
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section, effective July 14
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/EKxyTE
July 7 SPAIN'S ALTERNATIVE MARKET MERCADO ALTERNATIVO BURSATIL MAB: