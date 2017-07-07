July 7 Star Yield Managers Trust :

* Star Yield Managers Trust- BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc, administrator of fund, has decided to terminate fund on September 19, 2017

* Star Yield Managers Trust - Net asset value of fund has been reduced as a result of redemptions of fund's units

* Star Yield Managers Trust - On termination, following conversion of assets of fund to cash, net assets to be distributed to unitholders on pro rata basis

* Star Yield Managers Trust- BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc believes that it is no longer commercially feasible to continue fund