July 3 Starafricacorporation Ltd:

* FY ended march 2017 revenue $32.6 million versus $18.7 million year ago

* FY loss before taxation $5.7 million versus loss of $9.5 million year ago

* Says board has deemed it not prudent to declare dividend for the year ended 31 March 2017