April 28 (Reuters) - Staramba SE:

* In fiscal year 2016 generated sales revenues as well as other operating income totaling 5.15 million euros (previous year: 1.0 million euros)

* FY EBIT of around 42.7 million euros (previous year: -0.6 million euros); net income of 45.8 million euros (previous year: -0.6 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)