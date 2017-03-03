FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Starbucks to issue its first yen-denominated bonds by end of month - Nikkei
#Market News
March 3, 2017 / 5:14 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Starbucks to issue its first yen-denominated bonds by end of month - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Starbucks will issue its first yen-denominated bonds by the end of the month, possibly raising over 50 billion yen ($436 million) - Nikkei

* Starbucks' bonds, to be underwritten by Morgan Stanley, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, will be sold mainly to institutional investors in Japan - Nikkei

* Starbucks to use 50 billion yen raised from bonds exclusively for company's projects on environmental sustainability and social development - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2lDp52H) Further company coverage:

