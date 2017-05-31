FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Starcore announces fourth quarter production results
May 31, 2017 / 2:23 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Starcore announces fourth quarter production results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Starcore International Mines Ltd :

* Starcore announces 4th quarter production results

* During Q4 at San Martin, a total of 65,789 tonnes were milled, resulting in production of 3,365 gold equivalent ounces

* Carbonaceous ore continues to experience mineralogical issues, Co has not started processing ore utilizing CIL/ADR circuit

* CIL/ADR circuit is "working well" and is continuing to process granulated carbon from third party producers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

