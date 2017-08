March 17 (Reuters) - Starcore International Mines Ltd

* Starcore reports q3 2017 results

* Qtrly loss per share c$0.03

* Starcore international-equivalent gold production from mine operations of 11,794 ounces in period ended jan 31, 2017 versus production of 13,215 ounces

* Qtrly revenues c$ 6.2 million versus. c$ 7 million