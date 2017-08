May 30 (Reuters) - StarHub Ltd

* ‍updated and amended its s$1 billion multicurrency medium term note programme established on 23 september 2011 to a s$2 billion programme​

* amendments relate to increase in limit of original programme from s$1 billion to s$2 billion

* amendments do not affect validity of existing notes issued by StarHub under original programme