BRIEF-CenturyLink says on April 27 unit sold $575 mln of its 6.75% notes due 2057
* On April 27, co's unit Qwest Corp sold $575 million aggregate principal amount of its unsecured 6.75% notes due 2057 - SEC filing
May 3 StarHub Ltd :
* Qtrly revenue S$592.3 million versus S$590.9 million a year ago
* Qtrly net profit S$73.1 million versus S$92.8 million a year ago
* Based on current outlook, we maintain guidance on our group's 2017 service revenue to be at about 2016's level
* Intend to maintain a quarterly cash dividend of 4 cents per ordinary share for fy2017
* In 2017, capex payment, excluding spectrum payment of S$349.6 million, is expected to be at about 13% of total revenue
* Sees 2017 group ebitda margin to be between 26% to 28% of service revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, May 5 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Vivendi has notified EU authorities over stake (Wraps separates, adds details, Vivendi comment, analyst)