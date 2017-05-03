May 3 StarHub Ltd :

* Qtrly revenue S$592.3 million versus S$590.9 million a year ago

* Qtrly net profit S$73.1 million versus S$92.8 million a year ago

* Based on current outlook, we maintain guidance on our group's 2017 service revenue to be at about 2016's level

* Intend to maintain a quarterly cash dividend of 4 cents per ordinary share for fy2017

* In 2017, capex payment, excluding spectrum payment of S$349.6 million, is expected to be at about 13% of total revenue

* Sees 2017 group ebitda margin to be between 26% to 28% of service revenue