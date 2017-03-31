BRIEF-Starwood Capital Group confirms sale of its stake in Tri Pointe Group

March 30 (Reuters) - Starwood Capital Group:

* Starwood Capital Group confirms sale of its stake in Tri Pointe Group

* Starwood Capital - Barry Sternlicht and Christopher Graham - have resigned from their positions on Tri Pointe board

* Starwood Capital Group - Decision to exit its stake was due to its ongoing disappointment in performance of company over past several years

* Starwood Capital- Decision to exit stake was due to lack of confidence in strategic direction of company

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: