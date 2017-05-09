BRIEF-Starwood Property Trust reports qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.39

May 9 (Reuters) - Starwood Property Trust Inc:
* Starwood Property Trust reports results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Quarterly GAAP earnings per share $0.39
* Starwood Property Trust Inc - qtrly core earnings (a non-gaap financial measure) $0.51 per diluted share
* Starwood Property Trust Inc - board of directors declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for quarter ending June 30, 2017
* Starwood Property Trust Inc - qtrly total revenue $198.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: