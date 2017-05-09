FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Starwood Property Trust reports qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.39
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Starwood Property Trust reports qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Starwood Property Trust Inc:

* Starwood Property Trust reports results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Quarterly GAAP earnings per share $0.39

* Starwood Property Trust Inc - qtrly core earnings (a non-gaap financial measure) $0.51 per diluted share

* Starwood Property Trust Inc - board of directors declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for quarter ending June 30, 2017

* Starwood Property Trust Inc - qtrly total revenue $198.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

