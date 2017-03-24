BRIEF-Moody's says Chinese government's fiscal impulse larger than headline figures suggest
* Moody's: Chinese government's fiscal impulse larger than headline figures suggest
March 24 Starwood Property Trust Inc:
* Starwood Property Trust upsizes and prices offering of convertible notes
* Starwood Property Trust upsizes and prices offering of convertible notes
* Starwood Property Trust Inc - offering was upsized from previously announced $200 million aggregate principal amount
* Starwood Property Trust Inc - company may use any remaining net proceeds to fund potential future acquisitions or for general corporate purposes,
* Starwood Property Trust-pricing of underwritten public offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.375% convertible senior notes due 2023
* Starwood Property Trust Inc- to use net proceeds to repurchase in privately negotiated transactions, outstanding 4.55pct convertible senior notes due 2018
* Starwood Property Trust Inc - settlement of offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur on March 29, 2017
* Starwood Property Trust Inc - notes will pay interest semiannually at a rate of 4.375pct per annum and will mature on April 1, 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Moody's: Chinese government's fiscal impulse larger than headline figures suggest
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr