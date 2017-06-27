BRIEF-David Brereton, Kathryn Ensign-Brereton dispose of Tecsys shares
* David Brereton and Kathryn Ensign-Brereton dispose of Tecsys shares pursuant to a secondary offering
June 27 State Auto Financial Corp:
* State Auto Financial elects new board member
* State Auto Financial Corp - Sisi Pouraghabagher has been elected to board of directors
* State Auto Financial- Pouraghabagher, fills class ii seat vacated by David D'antoni, who left board following expiration of his term earlier in the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 27 SpaceX wants to expand facilities in Florida to refurbish and store its reusable rocket boosters as it increases the pace of launches, documents filed with authorities show.