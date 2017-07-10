BRIEF-India's Onesource Ideas Venture allots 2.85 mln shares on preferential basis
* Says allotted 2.85 million shares of INR 10 per share fully paid at premium of INR 6 per share on preferential basis
July 10 State Bank Of India:
* Says bank's executive committee of central board accorded final approval for divestment of SBI's stake in SBI Life through IPO
* Says to sell up to 80 million shares of SBI Life via IPO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 10 Trading of all currencies on Thomson Reuters platforms rose to a one-year high of $376 billion per day in June, the company said on Monday, up 7 percent on the previous month.