3 months ago
BRIEF-State Bank of India expects 2017/18 credit costs to remain "elevated"
May 19, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-State Bank of India expects 2017/18 credit costs to remain "elevated"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - India's State Bank Of India

* Exec says entire corporate book of subsidiary banks has been fully aligned with the main bank

* Exec says sees slightly elevated credit costs in 2017/18

* Exec says credit costs in 2018/19 should definitely be "much much better"

* Exec says bad loan additions definitely slowing

* Exec says should be able to keep a stable outlook on net interest margins

* Exec says 65 percent of demonetisation deposits remain in the system Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)

