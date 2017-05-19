FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-State Bank of India March-qtr profit more than doubles
May 19, 2017 / 6:52 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-State Bank of India March-qtr profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - State Bank of India

* March quarter standalone net profit 28.15 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter standalone profit was 28.33 billion rupees

* March quarter standalone interest earned 473.93 billion rupees

* March quarter standalone provisions 117.40 billion rupees

* Declared dividend of 2.60 rupees per share

* March quarter standalone gross NPA 6.90 percent versus 7.23 percent previous quarter

* March quarter standalone net NPA 3.71 percent versus 4.24 percent previous quarter

* Net profit in March quarter last year was INR 12.64 billion; interest earned was INR 429.42 billion; provisions was INR 131.74 billion

* Says provision coverage ratio as on Mar 31, 2017 was 65.95 percent

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange Source text: bit.ly/2qzPG6V Further company coverage:

