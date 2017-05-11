BRIEF-State Bank of India says monthly limit of 4 ATM withdrawals applies to basic savings banks deposit a/c

May 11 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India

* Says SBI clarification statement regarding service charge on ATM & BC

* Says INR 25 per transaction is charged for withdrawing from State Bank Buddy through ATMs

* Says limit of 4 atm withdrawals in a month only applies to basic savings banks deposit account

* Says charges are applicable only for State Bank Buddy using ATM

* All normal saving bank a/c to get 8 free ATM transactions in metros & 10 free transactions in non metro apart from bank transaction Source text: [ Cash out at ATM: The transaction is cash withdrawal from State Bank Buddy using ATM. Rs 25 per transaction is charged for withdrawing from State Bank Buddy through ATMs. Request you to please remove the news that All ATM transaction are chargeable. Charges are applicable only for State Bank Buddy using ATM (This is applicable only for State Bank Buddy Customer) 2) Limit of 4 ATM withdrawals in a month only applies to the Basic Savings Banks deposit account. All Normal Saving Bank accounts will continue to get 8 free ATM transactions (5 SBI ATMs + 3 other bank ATMs) in Metros & 10 free transactions in Non Metro (SBI ATM + 5 Other Bank ATMs) free apart from the bank transaction. Request you to also clarify in your publication and channel (Detailed charges circular attached)] Further company coverage: