BRIEF-Statoil awards Transocean two rig contracts at around $113 mln offshore UK and Norway

April 4 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa

* Statoil: Statoil awards Transocean two rig contracts - statoil.com

* Statoil and license partners have decided to use semisubmersible rig Transocean Spitsbergen on three exploration wells in UK, and then on a six-well production drilling campaign on Aasta Hansteen licence in Norway

* Exploration drilling campaign in UK will be conducted for mariner, jock Scott and Verbier licenses, and is planned to start in summer

* Contract value for three fixed wells is estimated at around 18 million usd, which includes integrated drilling services such as fuel, casing running, rov, slop treatment and cuttings handling

* Drilling campaign on Aasta Hansteen is planned to start towards end of 2017 or beginning of 2018. Contract value for six fixed wells is estimated at around 95 million usd Source text for Eikon: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)