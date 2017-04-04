FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Statoil awards Transocean two rig contracts at around $113 mln offshore UK and Norway
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
April 4, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Statoil awards Transocean two rig contracts at around $113 mln offshore UK and Norway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa

* Statoil: Statoil awards Transocean two rig contracts - statoil.com

* Statoil and license partners have decided to use semisubmersible rig Transocean Spitsbergen on three exploration wells in UK, and then on a six-well production drilling campaign on Aasta Hansteen licence in Norway

* Exploration drilling campaign in UK will be conducted for mariner, jock Scott and Verbier licenses, and is planned to start in summer

* Contract value for three fixed wells is estimated at around 18 million usd, which includes integrated drilling services such as fuel, casing running, rov, slop treatment and cuttings handling

* Drilling campaign on Aasta Hansteen is planned to start towards end of 2017 or beginning of 2018. Contract value for six fixed wells is estimated at around 95 million usd Source text for Eikon: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.