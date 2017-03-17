BRIEF-Staunton Holdings says extends offer for shares of FIH to 5 April

March 17 (Reuters) - Staunton Holdings Limited

* On 23 Feb, recommended cash offer by staunton holdings for entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of FIH group

* Offer update

* Offer was for shares not already held by Staunton Holdings Limited

* On 16 March, Staunton either owned or had received valid acceptances from about 36.07 percent Of existing issued share capital of FIH

* Offer is being extended by Staunton and will now remain open for acceptance until 1.00 pm on 5 April 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: