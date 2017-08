April 19 (Reuters) - Steel Dynamics Inc:

* Steel Dynamics reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.82

* Q1 sales $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.14 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Steel production utilization rate was 95 percent in q1 2017, compared to 81 percent in sequential q4

* 'we believe 2017 North American automotive steel consumption will be steady" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: