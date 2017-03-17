FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Steel Dynamics sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.77 to $0.81
#Market News
March 17, 2017 / 12:59 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Steel Dynamics sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.77 to $0.81

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Steel Dynamics Inc

* Steel dynamics provides first quarter 2017 guidance and announces first quarter 2017 cash dividend increase

* Sees q1 2017 earnings per share $0.77 to $0.81

* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $0.08

* Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.1550 per common share, an 11% increase over company's 2016 quarterly rate

* Steel dynamics- q1 2017 profitably for co's metals recycling platform expected to improve sequentially on higher ferrous scrap demand and metal spread expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

