July 5 Steel Dynamics Inc:
* Steel Dynamics structural and rail division increases
production capability and diversifies product offerings
* Steel Dynamics Inc - $75 million expansion will utilize
excess melting and casting capability
* Steel Dynamics Inc - Upon completion of project,
expansion is expected to add approximately 33 local jobs.
* Structural and rail division project provides for annual
production of 240,000 tons of reinforcing bar in various sizes
* Steel Dynamics Inc - Project is scheduled to be completed
during Q4 2018
* Steel Dynamics - Project complements addition of 200,000
tons of reinforcing bar capacity at roanoke bar division,
expected to begin at end of 2017
