BRIEF-Steel Partners proposes to buy remaining shares of Handy & Harman

March 6 (Reuters) - Steel Partners Holdings Lp
* Makes proposal to acquire remaining shares it does not own of handy & harman ltd.
* SPLP currently owns approximately 70% of HNH's outstanding shares
* Proposal to buy all outstanding shares of HNH not owned by SPLP or its subsidiaries for a price of $29.00 per share
* Proposal to buy all outstanding shares of HNH not owned by SPLP or its subsidiaries for about $106.7 million of value
* Proposal contemplates a special committee of independent directors would be appointed by board of HNH to consider proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)