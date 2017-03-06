FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Steel Partners proposes to buy remaining shares of Handy & Harman
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 2:04 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Steel Partners proposes to buy remaining shares of Handy & Harman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Steel Partners Holdings Lp

* Makes proposal to acquire remaining shares it does not own of handy & harman ltd.

* SPLP currently owns approximately 70% of HNH's outstanding shares

* Proposal to buy all outstanding shares of HNH not owned by SPLP or its subsidiaries for a price of $29.00 per share

* Proposal to buy all outstanding shares of HNH not owned by SPLP or its subsidiaries for about $106.7 million of value

* Proposal contemplates a special committee of independent directors would be appointed by board of HNH to consider proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

