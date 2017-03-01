BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels Feb total wheel rim sales of 1.2 mln

March 1 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd

* Says SSWL registers 5% turnover growth in february led favourable product mix of truck segment

* Says total wheel rim sales of 1.2 million in feb 2017 versus 1.2 million last year

* Says passenger car segment grew 6% in february 2017 yoy

* Says Chennai plant expected to reach highest sales and capacity utilization in march 2017

* Says exports volumes dropped by 19% in february 2017.

* Says in MCV & LHCV expect the sales growth to be in high double digit

* Says co sees single digit growth falling through in domestic tractor segment going ahead

* Says company is on track to achieve the 1.45 million export volume target projected for the year