BRIEF-China Yuchai enters Cambodian bus market
* China Yuchai International - 98 Yutong buses powered by GYMCL's YC6G240-30 and YC4G180-30 engines have been exported to Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh
July 7 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd:
* Says SSWL receives additional Caravan wheels order from Europe
* Says wheels will be shipped from SSWL's Chennai pant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its owner plans to unload up to 3.25 percent stake in the company between July 12 and December 31