May 8 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd

* Says SSWL receives additional caravan wheels order from Europe

* Says exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU caravan market

* Says wheels will be shipped from SSWL's Chennai plant

* Says order covers supplies of approx 12,000 nos of 14 inch caravan wheels in a period of 3 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: