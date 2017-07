BRIEF-EDAG Engineering Group acquires US-based CKGP/PW & Associates Inc.

* EDAG GROUP HAS ACQUIRED 100% OF SHARES OF CKGP/PW & ASSOCIATES INC., BASED IN TROY, MICHIGAN, USA WITH EFFECT FROM JULY 1ST, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)