6 months ago
BRIEF-Steinhoff withdraws cautionary announcement as share exchange talks terminated
February 20, 2017 / 9:18 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Steinhoff withdraws cautionary announcement as share exchange talks terminated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Steinhoff:

* Says withdrawal of cautionary announcement

* Cos decided to terminate negotiations for proposed transaction as PIC, Titan and Steinhoff could not reach agreement on exchange ratio for share exchange

* As relevant parties could not reach an agreement in respect of share exchange, negotiations terminated.

* Shareholders of Steinhoff, Shoprite advised that caution no longer required when dealing in their Steinhoff and/or Shoprite securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

