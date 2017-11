Nov 13 (Reuters) - Stelco Holdings Inc

* Announces results of Stelco Inc for third quarter 2017

* Qtrly ‍revenue was $336 million, a decrease of $37 million, or 10% year-over-year from $373 million for same period in 2016​

* ‍Qtrly loss C$13 million versus loss of C$18 million in prior year quarter​

* All figures in C$‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: