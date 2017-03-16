FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 16, 2017 / 8:44 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Stella International posts FY net profit of $81.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Stella International Holdings Ltd :

* Consolidated revenue for year ended 31 December 2016 fell 12.4% to US$1,550.9 million

* Board recommended payment of a final dividend of HK30 cents per ordinary share

* FY profit for year attributable $81.6 million versus $121 million

* "Expect our capital requirements to remain modest in coming year"

* Also continue to expect more demand for Athleisure products in 2017

* Sees demand for footwear products stabilising in the first half of 2017,due to continued economic recovery in united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

