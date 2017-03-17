FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stella-Jones Q4 EPS C$0.27
#Market News
March 17, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Stella-Jones Q4 EPS C$0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Stella-jones Inc

* Stella-Jones reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.27

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stella-Jones inc - qtrly sales amounted to $341.7 million, versus $357.5 million

* Stella-Jones inc- "we expect sales to be weaker in first half of 2017"

* Stella-Jones inc - fy operating margins will be negatively impacted by product mix and softer pricing in certain regions

* Q4 revenue view c$341.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stella-Jones -in railway tie category, given strong demand in h1 2016,anticipate lower y-o-y demand for 2017,while softer pricing will reduce revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

