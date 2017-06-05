FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stellar Diamonds agrees to sell Guinea assets for $2 mln
#Financials
June 5, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Stellar Diamonds agrees to sell Guinea assets for $2 mln

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Stellar Diamonds Plc:

* Agreement to sell guinea assets for $2 million

* Entered into a binding Term Sheet with BDG Capital Limited in relation to the proposed sale of Stellar's assets in the Republic of Guinea

* Proceeds will be used to advance the development of co's flagship Tongo-Tonguma kimberlite project in Sierra Leone

* Joint Venture Agreement over Baoulé and Liberia with Citigate terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

