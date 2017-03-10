BRIEF-Accenture to buy First Annapolis
* Accenture to acquire First Annapolis, enhancing its consulting and advisory capabilities in payments
March 10 Stellus Capital Investment Corp
* Stellus Capital Investment Corporation reports results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2016.
* Stellus Capital Investment Corp - net asset value per share as of december 31, 2016 $13.69
* Stellus Capital Investment Corp - at quarter end, net investment income $4.7 million
* Stellus Capital Investment Corp - at quarter end, total investment income $10.2 million
WASHINGTON, March 23 Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Thursday that the U.S. education system needs an overhaul and called for more parental choice, failing schools to be shut down and additional research to tackle issues.