March 23 Stemline Therapeutics Inc:

* Stemline Therapeutics announces completion of enrollment in stage 3 of the sl-401 pivotal trial in bpdcn

* Stemline Therapeutics Inc - company also reviewed key milestones for sl-401 program over coming year

* Stemline Therapeutics Inc - stemline plans to provide a clinical update on patients enrolled in stages 1 and 2 at a medical conference around mid-year

* Stemline Therapeutics Inc - plans to provide top-line data from stage 3 expected in second half of 2017

* Stemline Therapeutics Inc - plans to continue to enroll both first-line and relapsed/refractory bpdcn patients under current protocol