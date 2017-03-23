March 23 Stemline Therapeutics Inc:
* Stemline Therapeutics announces completion of enrollment
in stage 3 of the sl-401 pivotal trial in bpdcn
* Stemline Therapeutics Inc - company also reviewed key
milestones for sl-401 program over coming year
* Stemline Therapeutics Inc - stemline plans to provide a
clinical update on patients enrolled in stages 1 and 2 at a
medical conference around mid-year
* Stemline Therapeutics Inc - plans to provide top-line data
from stage 3 expected in second half of 2017
* Stemline Therapeutics Inc - plans to continue to enroll
both first-line and relapsed/refractory bpdcn patients under
current protocol
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: