March 27 (Reuters) - STENDORREN FASTIGHETER AB

* HAS ACQUIRED PROPERTY UPPSALA, LIBROBÄCK 18: 1 FROM SMARTAB, HI-TECH CHEMICALS AB

* PURCHASE PRICE FOR SHARES AMOUNTED TO SEK 24.5 MILLION AND UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 33 MILLION

* PROPERTY IS FULLY LEASED TO HI-TECH CHEMICALS AB ON 12-YEAR LEASE WITH BASE RATE OF SEK 2.3 MILLION PER YEAR SOURCE TEXT: bit.ly/2omEV3y FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom)