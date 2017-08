March 21 (Reuters) - Stentys SA:

* Stentys reports its 2016 annual results

* FY revenues up 20 pct to 7.3 million euros ($7.9 million)

* FY operating loss of is 8.3 million euros versus a loss of 9.5 million euros a year ago

* FY net loss is 6.5 million euros versus a loss of 9.5 million euros a year ago