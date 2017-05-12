FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Step Energy Services Ltd reports qtrly earnings per share $0.18
May 12, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Step Energy Services Ltd reports qtrly earnings per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Step Energy Services Ltd:

* Step Energy Services Ltd reports first quarter results for 2017

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.18

* Step Energy Services Ltd - board of directors approved an increase to 2017 capital program of $16 million bringing company's 2017 program to $100 million

* Q1 revenue rose 328 percent to C$118 million

* Step Energy Services Ltd - company plans on re-staffing two idle masted coiled tubing units in canada in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

