3 months ago
BRIEF-Steris Q4 earnings per share $0.31
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
May 9, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Steris Q4 earnings per share $0.31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Steris PLC:

* Q4 earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.11

* Q4 revenue fell 1 percent to $681.2 million

* Steris plc - steris expects fiscal 2018 as reported revenues to decline 2-3pct compared with as reported fiscal 2017 revenue

* Steris PLC - steris's board of directors has authorized a quarterly interim dividend of $0.28 per share

* Steris PLC - fiscal 2018 free cash flow is anticipated to be approximately $280.0 million

* Steris PLC - adjusted net earnings per diluted share are anticipated to be in range of $3.96 - $4.09 for full fiscal year

* Steris PLC - capital expenditures are anticipated to be approximately $180.0 million for fiscal 2018

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $4.08, revenue view $2.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $673.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Steris PLC - for fiscal 2018, constant currency organic revenue growth is anticipated to be in range of 4-5pct Source text: (bit.ly/2pZsNt1) Further company coverage:

