FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Sterling Bancorp & Astoria Financial Corp plans to merge
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 2:04 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sterling Bancorp & Astoria Financial Corp plans to merge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Sterling Bancorp:

* Sterling Bancorp and Astoria Financial Corporation announce plans to merge, creating a high performing regional bank

* Sterling Bancorp - transaction valued at approximately $2.2 billion

* Sterling Bancorp - on a pro forma basis, transaction is expected to be about 12pct accretive to Sterling Bancorp's tangible book value per share at closing

* Sterling Bancorp - deal is expected to be about 9pct accretive to EPS in 2018, exclusive of restructuring charge, and about 16pct accretive to EPS in 2019

* Sterling Bancorp - Pro Forma bank is expected to maintain a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share

* Sterling Bancorp - Sterling Bancorp's Jack Kopnisky serving as president and chief executive officer and Luis Massiani serving as CFO of combinbed co

* Sterling Bancorp - effective at closing of transaction, four members of board of directors of astoria will join board of directors of combined company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.