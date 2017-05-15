FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sterling Bancorp provides update to release of CRA supervisory information and pending Astoria merger
May 15, 2017 / 1:21 PM / 3 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Sterling Bancorp

* Sterling Bancorp provides update to release of CRA supervisory information and pending Astoria merger

* Sterling Bancorp says remain confident that company has no obstacles to obtaining prompt regulatory approval for pending merger with Astoria Financial

* Says "working closely with our regulators to craft a more detailed public response"

* Sterling Bancorp -on May 12, Federal Reserve inadvertently made public confidential supervisory information relating to findings by OCC regarding Sterling National Bank

* Sterling Bancorp -findings by OCC nearly five months ago regarding Sterling National Bank's 2014-2016 CRA data, overall CRA data compliance management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

