BRIEF-Sterling Bancorp provides update to release of CRA supervisory information and pending Astoria merger

May 15 (Reuters) - Sterling Bancorp

* Sterling Bancorp provides update to release of CRA supervisory information and pending Astoria merger

* Sterling Bancorp says remain confident that company has no obstacles to obtaining prompt regulatory approval for pending merger with Astoria Financial

* Says "working closely with our regulators to craft a more detailed public response"

* Sterling Bancorp -on May 12, Federal Reserve inadvertently made public confidential supervisory information relating to findings by OCC regarding Sterling National Bank

* Sterling Bancorp -findings by OCC nearly five months ago regarding Sterling National Bank's 2014-2016 CRA data, overall CRA data compliance management