UPDATE 1-Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, N.Korean tensions
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
May 2 Sterling Construction Company Inc
* Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $153.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $134 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $850 million to $880 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sterling Construction Company Inc - Now anticipate our 2017 revenues to be between $850 million and $880 million
* Sterling Construction Company Inc - Total backlog at march 31, 2017 of $925 million was up 12.4% from Q4 of 2016
* Sterling Construction Company- "Believe that our core heavy civil construction operations are well positioned to perform with consistent profitability" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.