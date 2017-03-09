March 9 Sterling Construction Company Inc
* Sterling construction company to acquire a leading
texas-based concrete construction company
* Sterling construction company inc - deal for $85 million
* Sterling construction company inc - plans to finance
transaction through a combination of seller financing, common
stock, and new debt
* Sterling construction company inc - signed a definitive
agreement to purchase denton, tx-based tealstone construction
* Sterling construction company inc - transaction expected
to be accretive to eps and generate substantial free cash flow
in 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: