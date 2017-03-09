March 9 Sterling Construction Company Inc

* Sterling construction company to acquire a leading texas-based concrete construction company

* Sterling construction company inc - deal for $85 million

* Sterling construction company inc - plans to finance transaction through a combination of seller financing, common stock, and new debt

* Sterling construction company inc - signed a definitive agreement to purchase denton, tx-based tealstone construction

* Sterling construction company inc - transaction expected to be accretive to eps and generate substantial free cash flow in 2017