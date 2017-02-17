BRIEF-Share trade in Sichuan Jinyu Automobile suspended - exchange
* Says Sichuan Jinyu Automobile City Group Co Ltd's share trade suspended from Feb 20 pending announcement
Feb 17 Sterling Progress Bhd
* Unit entered into a business rights agreement with Tandop Hotel Sdn Bhd
* Deal for acquisition of business rights under the brand of T+ Hotel And Time Capsule Hotel for 3.5 million RGT
* Infomedia signs software contract with Nissan's global dealer network
* FY revenue $778.5m up 10.2 percent