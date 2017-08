May 9 (Reuters) - STERN GROEP NV

* Q1 EBIT EUR 5.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET REVENUE EUR 313.3 MILLION, UP 9.8 PERCENT

* Q1 PROFIT AFTER TAXES EUR 4.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FINAL DIVIDEND 2016 EUR 0.75/SHARE

* SOLVENCY RATIO END OF MARCH 2017 AT 26.1 PERCENT VERSUS 25.2 PERCENT END OF 2016