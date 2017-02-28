Feb 28 Steven Madden Ltd
* Steve Madden announces fourth quarter and full year 2016
results and provides initial fiscal year 2017 sales and eps
guidance
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.12 to $2.18
* Q4 earnings per share $0.49
* Q4 sales $336.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $338.2 million
* Q4 same store sales rose 1.1 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 8 to 10 percent
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.20, revenue view $1.48
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Same store sales increased 1.1% for Q4
* Steven Madden-overall sales declined modestly due
primarily to softness in our private label footwear and cold
weather accessories businesses in quarter
* Says as we look ahead, "We are cautious about overall
environment"
* Says "confident we can drive top and bottom line growth in
2017 and beyond"
