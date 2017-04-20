BRIEF-Stewart reports Q1 revenue of $443.0 million

April 20 (Reuters) - Stewart Information Services Corp

* Stewart reports results for the first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stewart Information Services Corp says Q1 total title revenues increased $10.1 million, or 2.5 percent, from prior year quarter

* Stewart Information Services Corp says Q1 total commercial revenues of $46.0 million, up 7.7 percent from prior year quarter

* Qtrly total revenues $443.0 million versus $ 438.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: