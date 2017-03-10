BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings seeks premium listing in London
* PSH intends to apply for admission of its ordinary shares to official list of UK listing authority
March 10 Sti Education Systems Holdings Inc
* Refers to news article “SEC approves shelf offerings of Megaworld, STI” posted in Businessworld Online
* Confirms that Sti Esg will initially issue series 7y bonds due 2024 and series 10y bonds due 2027 with a cumulative face value of 3 billion pesos
* Proceeds of first tranche of debt securities program have been earmarked for expansion of co's campuses, refinancing of short term loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating of the bonds issued under ING Bank N.V.'s (A+/Stable/F1) mortgage covered bond programmes at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook, following the programmes' annual review. These relate to ING's hard- and soft-bullet programme (ING HSB) and its soft-bullet programme (ING SB). KEY RATING DRIVERS The covered bonds' 'AAA' rating are based on ING's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (I