BRIEF-Stifel Q1 earnings per share $0.78

May 1 (Reuters) - Stifel Financial Corp:
* Stifel reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.78
* Q1 revenue $675.5 million versus $620 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $682.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly client assets of $252.4 billion, up 14.2% compared with year-ago quarter
* Stifel Financial Corp - new accounting guidance associated with stock-based compensation favorably impacted quarter's income tax expense by $16.9 million