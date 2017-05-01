BRIEF-Stifel Q1 earnings per share $0.78

May 1 (Reuters) - Stifel Financial Corp:

* Stifel reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.78

* Q1 revenue $675.5 million versus $620 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $682.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly client assets of $252.4 billion, up 14.2% compared with year-ago quarter

* Stifel Financial Corp - new accounting guidance associated with stock-based compensation favorably impacted quarter's income tax expense by $16.9 million