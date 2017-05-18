BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals licenses small molecule oncology compound from APC Therapeutics
* Says entered into a licensing agreement with boston-based APC Therapeutics Inc
May 18 STILLE AB
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS SEK 6.4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO (ADDS 'BEFORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS')
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 29.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 22.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 4.4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 27